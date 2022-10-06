Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Aurubis has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

