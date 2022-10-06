Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

