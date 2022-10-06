Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.58 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

