Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up 4.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

