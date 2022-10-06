B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 5,389 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 132,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

