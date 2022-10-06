B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75.

