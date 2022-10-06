B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 4,836 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Lemonade worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 12,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.