B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $166,000 Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Matterport were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 239,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 61,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

