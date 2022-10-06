B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $74.76. 5,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

