B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 27,247 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 596,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

