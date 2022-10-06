B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 227 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

