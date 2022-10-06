B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 815,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 922,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 104,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,112. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

