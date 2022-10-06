Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Social Media ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,707. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $66.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

