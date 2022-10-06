Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 622.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,930,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,191.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,304.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 650.09 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

