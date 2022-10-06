Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,571 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 135.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching 14.38. 749,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,862,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of 18.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

