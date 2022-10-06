Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 128,227 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,227 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 565,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710,408. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

