Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,146 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane Stock Performance

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 6,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,885. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

