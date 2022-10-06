Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $135.77. 31,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,412. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

