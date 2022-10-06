Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $663.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

