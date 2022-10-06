Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 397,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,312.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 311,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.