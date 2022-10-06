Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,825,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 28,514,608 shares.The stock last traded at $4.04 and had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 132,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,316,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 483,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.