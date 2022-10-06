Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 756,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

