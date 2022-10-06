Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,017,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,060,000 after buying an additional 337,736 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 1,690,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
