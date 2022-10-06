Bank of America Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $16.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

