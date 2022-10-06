Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.33

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 184041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 235,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 227,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.