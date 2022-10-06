Barclays Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in 3M by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 24,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in 3M by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in 3M by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

