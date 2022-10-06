Barclays Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

