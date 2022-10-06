Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.13) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 715 ($8.64).

LON SGE opened at GBX 719 ($8.69) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 721.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.83. The firm has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,562.86.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

