Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

FDM Group Trading Up 0.6 %

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 667 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 774.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 889.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 612 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24). The company has a market cap of £728.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,213.33.

Insider Activity at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

