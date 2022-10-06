Barclays Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 702,666 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.