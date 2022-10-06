Barclays Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
