Barclays Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $12.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE OI opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 162,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

