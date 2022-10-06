Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.28.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
