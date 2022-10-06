Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Participation Investors stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors ( NYSE:MPV Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

