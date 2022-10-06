Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

VUG stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.56. 90,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

