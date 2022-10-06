Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,935 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42.

