Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HUBS stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $294.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,300. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

