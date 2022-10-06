Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,615. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.