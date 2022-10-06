Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.84. 137,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,592. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

