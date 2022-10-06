Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,778. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.06.

