Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 174,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,788. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.