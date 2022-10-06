Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,718,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255,654 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,786,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,524. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.