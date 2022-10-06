Based Token (BDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,811.00

Based Token (BDC) traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Based Token has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Based Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Based Token has a total market cap of $10,249.85 and approximately $34,811.00 worth of Based Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

Based Token Token Profile

Based Token’s launch date was January 23rd, 2022. Based Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Based Token’s official website is based-finance.io. The official message board for Based Token is medium.com/@basedtoken. Based Token’s official Twitter account is @basedtoken1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Based Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based Token (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Based Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Based Token is 0.00001078 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://based-finance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Based Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Based Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Based Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

