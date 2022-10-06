BeatBind Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,315.00 (BBND)

BeatBind (BBND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. BeatBind has a total market cap of $81,956.44 and approximately $10,315.00 worth of BeatBind was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatBind has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One BeatBind token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BeatBind

BeatBind launched on February 14th, 2021. BeatBind’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. BeatBind’s official Twitter account is @beat_bind and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatBind is https://reddit.com/r/BeatBind_Master. BeatBind’s official website is www.beatbind.io. The official message board for BeatBind is beatbind.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BeatBind

According to CryptoCompare, “BeatBind (BBND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BeatBind has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeatBind is 0.00163913 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beatbind.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatBind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatBind should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatBind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

