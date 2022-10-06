Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Becle Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.
About Becle
