Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Becle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.