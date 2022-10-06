Beethoven X (BEETS) Price Tops $0.0391 on Exchanges

Beethoven X (BEETS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Beethoven X has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Beethoven X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beethoven X has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $16,068.00 worth of Beethoven X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beethoven X

Beethoven X launched on October 3rd, 2021. Beethoven X’s total supply is 62,607,897 tokens. Beethoven X’s official message board is beethovenxio.medium.com. The official website for Beethoven X is www.beethovenx.io. Beethoven X’s official Twitter account is @beethoven_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beethoven X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beethoven X (BEETS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Beethoven X has a current supply of 62,607,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beethoven X is 0.03933398 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $19,595.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beethovenx.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beethoven X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beethoven X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beethoven X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

