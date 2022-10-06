Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.