BetSwirl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,207.00 (BETS)

BetSwirl (BETS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BetSwirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetSwirl has a market cap of $181,620.42 and approximately $15,207.00 worth of BetSwirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetSwirl has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

BetSwirl Token Profile

BetSwirl launched on May 3rd, 2021. BetSwirl’s total supply is 7,777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,102,583,764 tokens. The Reddit community for BetSwirl is https://reddit.com/r/betswirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BetSwirl’s official Twitter account is @betswirl and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetSwirl’s official message board is betswirl.medium.com. The official website for BetSwirl is www.betswirl.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetSwirl (BETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BetSwirl has a current supply of 7,777,777,777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BetSwirl is 0.00006012 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $100.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.betswirl.com.”

