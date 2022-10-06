Beyondfi Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,018.50 (BYN)

Beyondfi (BYN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Beyondfi has a total market capitalization of $116,018.50 and approximately $295,607.00 worth of Beyondfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyondfi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beyondfi has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.94 or 1.00019293 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002377 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Beyondfi Token Profile

BYN is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Beyondfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 tokens. Beyondfi’s official Twitter account is @bey0nd_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beyondfi is https://reddit.com/r/beyondfinance_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beyondfi is beyondfi.io. The official message board for Beyondfi is medium.com/@bfinance.

Buying and Selling Beyondfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyondfi (BYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyondfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,863,174.571 in circulation. The last known price of Beyondfi is 0.01360612 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $293,509.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyondfi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyondfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyondfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyondfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

