Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Up 0.3%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 411.40 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 410.20 ($4.96). 3,232,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,388,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($4.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 465 ($5.62) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Biffa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 391.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 362.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28.

Biffa Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Biffa

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. Biffa’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($4.81), for a total value of £352,007.12 ($425,334.85).

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

