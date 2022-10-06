Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.21. 47,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.