Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.93. 49,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

